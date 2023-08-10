WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on WEC shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. Guggenheim cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.80.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE WEC opened at $87.28 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.76.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

