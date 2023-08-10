Wedbush Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.75). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chinook Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.21) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chinook Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.27) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.48) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.03) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

KDNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bloom Burton cut Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Chinook Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. SVB Securities cut Chinook Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim cut Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Chinook Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDNY opened at $40.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.94 and a 200 day moving average of $27.59. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 0.34. Chinook Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $40.47.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,114.05% and a negative return on equity of 47.13%. The company’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 170.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 38.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $76,000. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William Mariner Greenman sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $26,911.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,881.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Andrew James King sold 1,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $45,587.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,697.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Mariner Greenman sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $26,911.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

