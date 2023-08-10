Wedbush Comments on Keros Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Keros Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.30) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.20). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Keros Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.37) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Keros Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.09) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.89) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($8.38) EPS.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.07. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS.

KROS has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KROS

Keros Therapeutics Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ KROS opened at $36.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.75. Keros Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $33.11 and a 1 year high of $59.96.

Insider Transactions at Keros Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Keith Regnante sold 20,000 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total transaction of $955,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 6.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 7.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 9.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.