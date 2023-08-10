Wedbush Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Sage Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.59) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($2.58). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sage Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($8.01) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($10.33) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($2.36) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($7.54) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.74) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.85) EPS.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.13). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.13% and a negative net margin of 5,704.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAGE. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.66. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 186,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 15,204 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 115,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 56,482 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $654,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,529,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

