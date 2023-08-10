Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Wedbush in a research report issued on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $79.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 202.57% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.91.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $26.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.56. Beam Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $73.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day moving average is $34.30.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $20.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.32 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 412.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.5 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $38,604.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,921 shares of company stock valued at $5,030,209. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEAM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 384.4% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Featured Stories

