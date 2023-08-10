Wells Fargo & Company Boosts EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target to $179.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $179.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EGP. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $185.60.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EGP

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of EGP opened at $176.74 on Monday. EastGroup Properties has a 12-month low of $137.47 and a 12-month high of $188.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.18 and its 200 day moving average is $168.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EastGroup Properties news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.25, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 544.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,071 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $64,710,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,260,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,668,000 after acquiring an additional 261,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 11.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,949,000 after buying an additional 248,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 4,503.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 181,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,277,000 after buying an additional 177,945 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.