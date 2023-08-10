Wells Fargo & Company Boosts XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $78.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $78.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of XPO from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of XPO from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. 58.com reaffirmed an upgrade rating on shares of XPO in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of XPO from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of XPO from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.55.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $73.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. XPO has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $76.77.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. XPO had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 34.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. XPO’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that XPO will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $85,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,752. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPO by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 451,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of XPO by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 674,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 223,013 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of XPO during the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of XPO by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 9,664 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of XPO by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 742,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,695,000 after purchasing an additional 27,719 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

