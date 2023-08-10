Wells Fargo & Company Raises Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $130.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Datadog from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on Datadog from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Datadog from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.32.

Get Datadog alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Datadog

Datadog Stock Down 1.5 %

DDOG stock opened at $86.76 on Monday. Datadog has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $120.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -321.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $107,353.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 72,675 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,482.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total transaction of $1,163,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,218 shares in the company, valued at $32,018,862.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $107,353.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 72,675 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,482.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 621,949 shares of company stock worth $62,761,561 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 25.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth approximately $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 9.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 11.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,137,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 20.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.