Wells Fargo & Company Raises RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) Price Target to $235.00

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $257.50.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBC

RBC Bearings Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $225.93 on Monday. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $264.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.96.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $394.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.84 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that RBC Bearings will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at RBC Bearings

In related news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBC. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.