Wells Fargo & Company Trims Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Target Price to $73.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Vertical Research raised shares of Corteva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.13.

CTVA stock opened at $53.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.75. The stock has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $52.76 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Corteva’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 93,588.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 322,957,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,505,438,000 after acquiring an additional 322,612,318 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 110,628.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897,795 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $328,936,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3,389.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,624,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,850,000 after buying an additional 4,492,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 52.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,950,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,287,000 after buying an additional 3,438,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

