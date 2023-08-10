Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Stock Up 2.5 %

Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock opened at $10.57 on Thursday. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $15.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.22. The company has a current ratio of 726.41, a quick ratio of 726.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 10.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 163.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 14,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 14.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

