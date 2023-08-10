Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.11.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WES. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners Trading Down 2.3 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 25,442,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $683,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,145 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 41.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,445,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,095 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 65.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,799,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,543 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,012,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,417,000 after buying an additional 623,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,345,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,887,000 after acquiring an additional 500,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WES opened at $27.34 on Thursday. Western Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.73.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $738.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.73 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

