Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $27.98, but opened at $26.61. Western Midstream Partners shares last traded at $27.24, with a volume of 495,641 shares traded.
The pipeline company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $738.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Western Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 81.23%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 893.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day moving average of $26.73.
About Western Midstream Partners
Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.
