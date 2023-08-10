Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $27.98, but opened at $26.61. Western Midstream Partners shares last traded at $27.24, with a volume of 495,641 shares traded.

The pipeline company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $738.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Western Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 893.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day moving average of $26.73.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

See Also

