Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Raised to $133.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WLK. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Westlake from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Westlake from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Westlake in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.80.

Get Westlake alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WLK

Westlake Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WLK stock opened at $132.76 on Monday. Westlake has a 12-month low of $81.29 and a 12-month high of $138.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.06 and its 200 day moving average is $118.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.28.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.52). Westlake had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Westlake will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Westlake’s payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Westlake by 1.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Westlake by 89.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Westlake by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake

(Get Free Report)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.