Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Set to Reverse Split on Friday, August 18th (NASDAQ:WHLR)

Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Free Report) are going to reverse split on the morning of Friday, August 18th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, August 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, August 18th.

NASDAQ:WHLR opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,040.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $3.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares in the last quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares during the period. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

