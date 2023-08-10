William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Standex International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 7th. William Blair analyst R. Sparenblek now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.68. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Standex International’s current full-year earnings is $7.37 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Standex International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Standex International had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $188.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SXI. StockNews.com started coverage on Standex International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

NYSE SXI opened at $165.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Standex International has a 52-week low of $80.88 and a 52-week high of $166.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Standex International’s payout ratio is currently 9.60%.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Chorman sold 569 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $80,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Alan J. Glass sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $161,374.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,216.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Chorman sold 569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $80,229.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,204 shares of company stock worth $453,120 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SXI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Standex International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 230.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Standex International by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Standex International by 565.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Standex International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

