William Blair Comments on Kemper Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:KMPR)

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kemper in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Kemper’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Kemper’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Kemper from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kemper in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Kemper from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kemper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Kemper Stock Performance

Shares of KMPR opened at $47.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.27. Kemper has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $68.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 0.91.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total value of $69,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,637.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kemper

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Kemper by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,719,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Kemper by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Kemper by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 190,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,186,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in Kemper by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kemper by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

