William Blair Weighs in on Biogen Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biogen in a research report issued on Monday, August 7th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $15.16 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $15.18. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.34 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

BIIB has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Biogen from $350.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Biogen from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Biogen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.78.

BIIB opened at $271.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.27. Biogen has a 52-week low of $193.65 and a 52-week high of $319.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $284.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.55.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Biogen by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,805,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $17,179,000. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 9,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

