William Blair Weighs in on CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now expects that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.37) per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.71.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $50.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.62. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $38.94 and a 52-week high of $83.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.71.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 21.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.40) earnings per share.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,622,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,133,019.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 14,493 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 32,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.3% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 32,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

