William J. Sandborn Sells 3,494 Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) insider William J. Sandborn sold 3,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $114,812.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,014.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Ventyx Biosciences Trading Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ VTYX opened at $32.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.86. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of -0.40. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $47.25.
Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Analysis on VTYX
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 348.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,604,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909,854 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $42,135,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,805,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,232 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,412,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,184,000.
Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.
