William Jr. Jefferson Sells 4,875 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Stock

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) EVP William Jr. Jefferson sold 4,875 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $130,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,254. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $26.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.57. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $31.87.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). NiSource had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.44%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,673,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,843 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,696 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,656,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $549,597,000 after purchasing an additional 294,227 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 173.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,520,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,025,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569,677 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,071,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681,842 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on NI shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

