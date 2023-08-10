William Jr. Jefferson Sells 4,875 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NIMC) Stock

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NIMC – Get Free Report) EVP William Jr. Jefferson sold 4,875 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $130,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,254. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NiSource Stock Performance
NYSE:NIMC opened at $101.54 on Thursday. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.63 and a fifty-two week high of $121.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.51.
NiSource Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $1.9375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $7.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%.
NiSource Company Profile
NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.
