William Jr. Jefferson Sells 4,875 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NIMC) Stock

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NIMC – Get Free Report) EVP William Jr. Jefferson sold 4,875 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $130,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,254. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NiSource Stock Performance

NYSE:NIMC opened at $101.54 on Thursday. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.63 and a fifty-two week high of $121.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.51.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $1.9375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $7.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NiSource

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 787,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,262,000 after buying an additional 147,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NiSource by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 652,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Camden Asset Management L P CA lifted its holdings in NiSource by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Camden Asset Management L P CA now owns 555,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,840,000 after purchasing an additional 233,675 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in NiSource by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 200,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,422,000 after purchasing an additional 46,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 172,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,480,000 after purchasing an additional 104,577 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut NiSource from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

