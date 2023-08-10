Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on WTW. StockNews.com began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.6 %

WTW opened at $202.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $197.30 and a one year high of $258.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.28). Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.35, for a total transaction of $545,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,865,354. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.