Wilmington (LON:WIL) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $299.07

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 299.07 ($3.82) and traded as low as GBX 296 ($3.78). Wilmington shares last traded at GBX 316 ($4.04), with a volume of 5,849 shares changing hands.

Wilmington Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 284.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 299.07. The company has a market cap of £266.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,580.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Wilmington Company Profile

Wilmington plc provides data, information, training, and education solutions to professional markets worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Intelligence and Training & Education. The Intelligence division offers risk and compliance data to a range of industries, including insurance, pensions, and healthcare.

