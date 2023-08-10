X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) Stock Price Down 0.1%

X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.87 and last traded at $44.92. Approximately 6,772 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 116,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.95.

X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.06 and its 200 day moving average is $45.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF by 1,359.2% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,483,000. Finally, American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co lifted its stake in shares of X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 16,030,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,380,000 after buying an additional 3,344,000 shares during the last quarter.

About X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF

The Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (HYDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high yield bonds with a low yield to worst. HYDW was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by Xtrackers.

