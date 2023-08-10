Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XENE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.45 on Thursday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.39.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 62,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $2,419,756.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 31,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $1,310,833.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,660.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 62,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $2,419,756.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $232,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XENE. Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,042,000. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,827,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,423,000 after purchasing an additional 556,715 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 322.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 724,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,143,000 after purchasing an additional 552,943 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,150,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,012,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

