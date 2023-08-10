Xerox Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,689 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,369% compared to the typical daily volume of 115 put options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xerox news, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $175,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,406.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the first quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 133.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the second quarter worth $75,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 3,009.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xerox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Xerox Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:XRX opened at $15.53 on Thursday. Xerox has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average of $15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.68.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. Xerox had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -58.14%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Further Reading

