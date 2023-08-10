XP Power (LON:XPP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,179.17

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,179.17 ($27.85) and traded as low as GBX 2,151.25 ($27.49). XP Power shares last traded at GBX 2,250 ($28.75), with a volume of 41,850 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,430 ($31.05) price objective on shares of XP Power in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

XP Power Stock Performance

XP Power Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of £438.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2,191.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,059.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,179.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. XP Power’s payout ratio is -9,215.69%.

XP Power Company Profile

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.

Read More

