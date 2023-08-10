XP Power (LON:XPP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,179.17

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,179.17 ($27.85) and traded as low as GBX 2,151.25 ($27.49). XP Power shares last traded at GBX 2,250 ($28.75), with a volume of 41,850 shares trading hands.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,430 ($31.05) price objective on shares of XP Power in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. XP Power’s payout ratio is -9,215.69%.
XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.
