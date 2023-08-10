YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YETI. Raymond James boosted their target price on YETI from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp downgraded YETI from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $39.57 on Thursday. YETI has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 46.55, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.45.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. YETI had a return on equity of 33.52% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.69 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that YETI will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in YETI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,509,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in YETI by 46,473.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,308,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,248 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in YETI by 23.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,536 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of YETI by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,025,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,673,000 after acquiring an additional 803,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the first quarter valued at about $30,092,000. 94.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

