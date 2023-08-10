Zacks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crown in a report issued on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.86. The consensus estimate for Crown’s current full-year earnings is $6.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Crown’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.18 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.14 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CCK. Mizuho lifted their price target on Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Crown from $106.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Crown from $102.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Crown from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Crown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Crown Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $88.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.58. Crown has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $102.68.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.03. Crown had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Crown

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Crown by 9.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 30.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the 1st quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Crown by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after purchasing an additional 19,046 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $173,542.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

