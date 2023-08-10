Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Chemours in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Chemours’ current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Chemours’ FY2024 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 46.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on CC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chemours from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Chemours in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Chemours from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CC

Chemours Price Performance

NYSE CC opened at $35.60 on Wednesday. Chemours has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $39.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.35, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemours

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chemours by 5,257.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Chemours during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chemours during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chemours during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chemours during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Chemours news, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $304,790.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,519.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chemours news, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $304,790.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,519.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Newman bought 7,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $265,300.43. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,244,651.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -147.06%.

Chemours Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.