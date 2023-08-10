Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of BankUnited in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for BankUnited’s current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $488.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. VNET Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BankUnited has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.83.

BankUnited Price Performance

NYSE BKU opened at $29.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.26. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.78.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,828,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,967,000 after buying an additional 306,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BankUnited by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,684,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,898,000 after purchasing an additional 252,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,754,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,519,000 after purchasing an additional 227,951 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 6.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,715,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,307,000 after purchasing an additional 169,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 7.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,380,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,290,000 after purchasing an additional 162,800 shares during the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

