Zacks Research Comments on Armstrong World Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note issued on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Armstrong World Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.92 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.68 EPS.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 41.52%. The firm had revenue of $325.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AWI. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AWI

Armstrong World Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AWI stock opened at $77.28 on Tuesday. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $94.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter valued at $121,108,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 649.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 678,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,303,000 after purchasing an additional 587,484 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $35,536,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 450,050 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.70%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.