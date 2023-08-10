Zacks Research Comments on Cadence Design Systems, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cadence Design Systems in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now anticipates that the software maker will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Cadence Design Systems’ current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CDNS. Stifel Nicolaus raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $225.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $233.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $138.76 and a 12-month high of $248.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total transaction of $8,608,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,054,401.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total transaction of $8,608,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at $122,054,401.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total value of $61,747.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at $15,601,117.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,238 shares of company stock worth $28,988,540 over the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $15,126,480,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

