Zacks Research Comments on Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report issued on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs’ current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.53.

NYSE:CLF opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $22.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

