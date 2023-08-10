Zacks Research Comments on Highwoods Properties, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Highwoods Properties in a report issued on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Highwoods Properties’ current full-year earnings is $3.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HIW. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $35.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 38,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

