Zacks Research Comments on Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report issued on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Anand now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $6.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.88. The consensus estimate for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $22.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q1 2024 earnings at $5.53 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $6.33 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TMO. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.50.

NYSE:TMO opened at $547.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $532.50 and its 200-day moving average is $547.65. The firm has a market cap of $211.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% during the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,719,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 563.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 16,853 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $5,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,590,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,066,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $14,125,960 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

