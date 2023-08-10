Zacks Research Comments on Waste Management, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Waste Management in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.61. The consensus estimate for Waste Management’s current full-year earnings is $5.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Waste Management’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.18.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $161.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.19 and a 200 day moving average of $161.22. The firm has a market cap of $65.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. Waste Management has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $175.98.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% during the first quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust increased its position in Waste Management by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 2,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

