Zacks Research Comments on Whirlpool Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WHR)

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Whirlpool in a research report issued on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.34 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.47. The consensus estimate for Whirlpool’s current full-year earnings is $16.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Whirlpool’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 29.70% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.97 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WHR. Bank of America cut their price objective on Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Whirlpool Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:WHR opened at $139.79 on Wednesday. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $124.10 and a 1-year high of $178.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.45.

Institutional Trading of Whirlpool

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Whirlpool

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total value of $2,863,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,842,313.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $858,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,143.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total transaction of $2,863,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,842,313.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,420 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,667 over the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

