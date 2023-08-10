Zacks Research Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report issued on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.31. The consensus estimate for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ current full-year earnings is $8.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($1.69). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $141.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.88.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $122.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $108.81 and a twelve month high of $172.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,138,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,152,452,000 after buying an additional 1,338,634 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,277,135,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,640,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,348,934,000 after purchasing an additional 424,932 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,417,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,340,000 after buying an additional 433,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,866,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,833,000 after buying an additional 369,703 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

