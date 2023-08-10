Zacks Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Meritage Homes in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.90 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.79. The consensus estimate for Meritage Homes’ current full-year earnings is $19.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ Q4 2023 earnings at $5.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $19.13 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.98 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.71 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $20.80 EPS.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.77 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Meritage Homes from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.33.

NYSE MTH opened at $147.25 on Thursday. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $65.40 and a 12 month high of $152.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 212.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 787,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,914,000 after purchasing an additional 535,368 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 883.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 580,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after acquiring an additional 521,628 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $36,473,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 252.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,054,000 after purchasing an additional 350,204 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 6,472.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,316,000 after purchasing an additional 323,168 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $72,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $72,150.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter L. Ax sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $448,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,831 shares of company stock valued at $721,841. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is 4.75%.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

