Zacks Research Weighs in on Brinker International, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brinker International in a report issued on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Brinker International’s current full-year earnings is $2.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

EAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Brinker International from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.60.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $42.12. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.48 and its 200-day moving average is $38.02.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Brinker International by 276.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company also operates in virtual brands, including It's Just Wings and Maggiano's Italian Classics.

