Zacks Small Cap Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NN in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Small Cap analyst T. Kerr now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for NN’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for NN’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital raised shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

NASDAQ:NNBR opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $110.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.17. NN has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $3.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85.

In other news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $43,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,659,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,074,283.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NN news, Director Joao V. Faria bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $52,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 227,963 shares in the company, valued at $396,655.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,659,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,074,283.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 103,099 shares of company stock valued at $143,574. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NN during the first quarter worth $25,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in NN in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in NN during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NN by 128.1% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 36,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 20,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NN in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision metal and plastic components and assemblies. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive and general industrial end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as use in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

