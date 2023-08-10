Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis updated its FY23 guidance to $5.37-5.47 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.37-$5.47 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $189.35 on Thursday. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $194.99. The firm has a market cap of $87.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Zoetis by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after buying an additional 2,796,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,739,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,464,000 after buying an additional 27,097 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $745,861,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Zoetis by 171.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after buying an additional 2,102,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 21.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,999,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,645,000 after buying an additional 527,760 shares during the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.00.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

