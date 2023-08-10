Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZM. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZM

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $205,949.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $455,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,851.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $205,949.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 84,956 shares of company stock worth $5,854,627 in the last three months. 11.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 1.5 %

ZM stock opened at $66.55 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $60.45 and a twelve month high of $114.99. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.67 and a beta of -0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.15 and its 200-day moving average is $69.65.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Free Report

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.