1,225 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Acquired by Arcataur Capital Management LLC

Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 723 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the first quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $7.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $491.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $528.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $536.33. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.57%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $627.13.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

