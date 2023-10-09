1,344 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Acquired by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,344 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 109,202 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,164,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Walmart by 941.2% during the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 39,221 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after acquiring an additional 35,454 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,936 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,804,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $153.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,881,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,894,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.28 and a fifty-two week high of $165.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.04. The company has a market cap of $413.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,325,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,325,851.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $159,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,913,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,557 over the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.22.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

