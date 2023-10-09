1,555 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Bought by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,555 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 93.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the first quarter worth about $247,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Generac from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. CL King started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of Generac from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $27,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,552.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $601,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,461,418.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $27,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,552.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,199,468. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Price Performance

Generac stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,174. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.29. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.29 and a twelve month high of $157.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.96.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.51 million. Generac had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

