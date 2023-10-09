490 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Bought by Red Tortoise LLC

Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VONE traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $194.83. 36,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,995. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a one year low of $158.95 and a one year high of $209.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.00.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.755 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

