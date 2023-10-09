49,794 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Acquired by Arcataur Capital Management LLC

Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 49,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,610,560,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 67.0% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.78. 108,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,628. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.78. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $99.66.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.